November Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT

Geary Gallery 576 Boston Post Road

Darien , CT 06820

US

This November, the Geary Gallery of Darien is proud to present, “Visual Poetry,” featuring the bold, impressionistic New York-inspired paintings of South Korean native, Chin H. Shin. His exhibit runs November 1 - 27. All are welcome and admission is free.The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com

