Annual Holiday Cookie Cafe

275 Huntington Road, Stratford, CT 06614

Don't have time for holiday baking?? Join us for our most delicious annual event!

Our Cookie Cafe will take place on Saturday, December 7th from 10am to 12pm.
Hundreds of homemade cookies will be available for purchase in holiday tins, varying in size and price. Cookies make wonderful gifts, and of course are perfect for snacking!

Come early before your favorites are sold out!!!

For those who have never been, this is a cookie sale, not a cookie swap!!!

Saturday, 07 December, 2019

Contact:

Sarah E Miller

Phone: 2033781020
Website: Click to Visit

