De-Stressing during the Holiday Season

25 Old Kings Highway North
 Darien, CT 06820
United States

Please join us for a presentation on ways to de-stress with food & nutrition during the holiday season & beyond! PLUS you’ll be treated to a cooking demo learning how to make de-stressing healthy holiday sweets!

Chef Via Melissa is a certified nutritional chef and graduate from The Academy of Culinary Nutrition (ACN). She is also a certified nutrition and wellness counselor from American Fitness Professionals & Associates (AFPA).


REGISTER HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/de-stressing-during-the-holiday-season-tickets-80968136877

Tuesday, 19 November, 2019

Phone: 203.900.1661
Website: Click to Visit

