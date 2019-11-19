De-Stressing during the Holiday Season

Please join us for a presentation on ways to de-stress with food & nutrition during the holiday season & beyond! PLUS you’ll be treated to a cooking demo learning how to make de-stressing healthy holiday sweets!

Chef Via Melissa is a certified nutritional chef and graduate from The Academy of Culinary Nutrition (ACN). She is also a certified nutrition and wellness counselor from American Fitness Professionals & Associates (AFPA).





REGISTER HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/de-stressing-during-the-holiday-season-tickets-80968136877