De-Stressing during the Holiday Season
De-Stressing during the Holiday Season
Please join us for a presentation on ways to de-stress with food & nutrition during the holiday season & beyond! PLUS you’ll be treated to a cooking demo learning how to make de-stressing healthy holiday sweets!
Chef Via Melissa is a certified nutritional chef and graduate from The Academy of Culinary Nutrition (ACN). She is also a certified nutrition and wellness counselor from American Fitness Professionals & Associates (AFPA).
REGISTER HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/de-stressing-during-the-holiday-season-tickets-80968136877
Tuesday, 19 November, 2019
Contact:OsteoStrong® Darien
Phone: 203.900.1661
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.