Thriving During the Holidays: Essential Oil Support

The holiday season can offer a much needed change of pace from the usual hustle and bustle of everyday life. These occasions provide an opportunity to spend time with family and take a break from work. However, additional commitments and tasks can create anxious feelings and stress.

Using essential oils can help alleviate overwhelm brought on by the holidays well as keep your mood up during these darker colder days.

Join us to find out how you can thrive during the holidays by using essential oils. Participants will get to make their own essential oil blend for support.

(Oh, and did we mention that make great gifts too!)

Kristen Rzasa helps others shine. She is an entrepreneur, speaker, blogger, podcaster and fitness instructor who focuses on creating better health through natural solutions, combining hands-off body work and essential oils to help clients to feel good in their bodies and in their lives.







REGISTER HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thriving-during-the-holidays-essential-oil-support-tickets-80965442819