Matilda presented by the Stamford All-School Musical

This year, the Stamford All-School Musical, sponsored by the Stamford Public Schools and now in its 13th year, presents another Roald Dahl beloved book turned movie turned smash West End & Broadway hit, MATILDA THE MUSICAL, featuring a cast & crew of over 110 students from 21 area schools in grades 5-12. There will be five performances: December 7, 13 & 14 at 7:30 pm and December 8 & 15 at 3:00pm. All performances take place at Westhill High School, 125 Roxbury Road, Stamford. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. With a book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world. Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other's lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however – the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace! Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.