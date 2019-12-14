DOONEY & BOURKE 2019 TENT SALE

The much anticipated Dooney & Bourke Tent Sale brings together hundreds of shoppers from all across the Northeast who travel for this annual pilgrim to the mecca of handbags in Norwalk, Connecticut – a place where it has operated a production facility continuously for over 40 years.

Shoppers should be prepared to come early for the best selection and deals on handbags, briefcases, wallets, accessories and one-of-a-kind pieces beginning Thursday, December 12th through Sunday, December 15th. The sale will take place at their factory — and there is always something for everyone! For more information call (800) 347-5000 or visit dooney.com/TENT.

Location:

Dooney & Bourke Factory Parking Lot

1 Regent St.

Norwalk, CT 06855

Hours:

Thursday & Friday, 12/12 – 12/13… 10am – 8pm

Saturday, 12/14… 10am – 6pm

Sunday, 12/15… 11am – 3pm