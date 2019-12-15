Event calendar brought to you by

DOONEY & BOURKE 2019 TENT SALE

Dooney & Bourke

1 Regent Street
 Norwalk, CT 06855
United States

The much anticipated Dooney & Bourke Tent Sale brings together hundreds of shoppers from all across the Northeast who travel for this annual pilgrim to the mecca of handbags in Norwalk, Connecticut – a place where it has operated a production facility continuously for over 40 years.

Shoppers should be prepared to come early for the best selection and deals on handbags, briefcases, wallets, accessories and one-of-a-kind pieces beginning Thursday, December 12th through Sunday, December 15th. The sale will take place at their factory — and there is always something for everyone! For more information call (800) 347-5000 or visit dooney.com/TENT.

Location:
Dooney & Bourke Factory Parking Lot
1 Regent St.
Norwalk, CT 06855

Hours:
Thursday & Friday, 12/12 – 12/13… 10am – 8pm
Saturday, 12/14… 10am – 6pm
Sunday, 12/15… 11am – 3pm

Sunday, 15 December, 2019

Other Dates For This Event:

View Series Overview

Contact:

Dooney & Bourke
Phone: 800-347-5000

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.