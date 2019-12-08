Raised Garden Bed Design Workshop

Join biologist Jim Carr who has taught at the New York Botanical Gardens and Audubon Land Steward Andy Chapin to learn how to build a composting system in your backyard! Raised beds are a wonderful way of protecting your plants and creating a lower-maintenance system for your garden. This program will help you learn techniques for designing, building, and maintaining raised beds, and will contain a portion of lecture and hands-on training outside.

To RSVP, please email:

Caroline.Bailey@audubon.org

$8 for general admission.

$5 for members, professional landscapers, and town employees.