Saturday, December 14th and Sunday, December 15th will be the Eat, Drink and SHOP Merry Vendor Fair at St. Francis of Assisi, located at 35 Norfield Road in Weston. The fair will run from 12pm - 7pm on Saturday, and from 10am - 4pm on Sunday. Twenty-five vendors will be selling their wares, including local crafters and merchants offering a variety of beautiful and unique holiday gift creations. Drawings for prizes will be held approximately every hour.

St. Francis of Assisi Parish is delighted to create this event for both the local community and for all of our neighbors in Fairfield County to enjoy a festive environment within which to holiday shop, enjoy a cold or hot beverage as well as to support local businesses. For families, there will also be an old-fashioned Christmas Tree lighting outside the church at 6pm on Saturday, with a sing-along of traditional Christmas songs. This will be staged by the Church's create, a beautiful, life-sized Nativity scene. All are welcome.

St. Francis Pastor, Father Jeff Couture, "Our Church fair, around Christmas, is a tradition that brings back many childhood memories for those of us who grew up with them and new ones for those who have not. Our Fair will bring many people in the communities together to share in the Christmas spirit, as well as get many of our shopping done on our lists while at the same time supporting our ministries."

Jr’s Mobile Catering of Westport will be selling a variety of grilled food items, while inside the hall, Christmas baked goods provided by the St. Francis Women’s Guild and hot chocolate will be available. A beverage station provided by the Knights of Columbus including wine, beer and prosecco will add a special “merriment” to the festivities.