St. Aloysius School Morning Meet & Greet

Our Morning Meet and Greet is a wonderful opportunity to see our school in action. The program begins in Stapleton Hall for registration and light refreshments followed by an information session and tour of our school. Saint Aloysius School offers a safe and nurturing learning environment for grades K-8, allowing students to thrive through a holistic approach to education that impacts the whole child. school.

To register, please contact our Director of Admissions, Marybeth Nisco, at 203-966-0786 (ext. 109) or admissions@sasncct.org.

Located in vibrant downtown New Canaan, our students have immediate access to the New Canaan Public Library that is utilized by both teachers and their students. Our K-8 school has graduated students who are amply prepared for the challenges of high school and beyond. Attending competitive high schools, our students rank among the best. Ultimately, it is our goal for our students to becomes life-long learners and engaged world citizens who demonstrate integrity, respect and responsibility in all that they do.