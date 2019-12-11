Event calendar brought to you by

Fight Osteoporosis, no pharmaceuticals, no side effects (presentation)

Osteostrong Greenwich

10 Milbank Ave
 Greenwich, CT 06830

If you don't want to suffer the side effects of osteoporosis drugs come to this breakthrough presentation!
If you don't want to suffer the side effects of osteoporosis drugs, and if you are serious about preventing osteoporosis and building a stronger body, then OsteoStrong is for you. Backed by an ever-expanding body of scientific research, in short weekly sessions our members report more bone density gains than any other therapy.

REGISTER HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fight-osteoporosis-no-pharmaceuticals-no-side-effects-tickets-81621936409

Wednesday, 11 December, 2019

Osteostrong Greenwich

Phone: 203.900.1661
Website: Click to Visit

