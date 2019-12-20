December Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT
This December, the Geary Gallery of Darien presents three talented artists: German-American abstract artist Katrin Waite, and two new craft artists, Rebecca Dunn and Ken Beerbohm. Just in time for holiday gift-giving, their unique artwork will make the perfect gift!
Their exhibit runs December 3 – 24. All are welcome and admission is free. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
Friday, 20 December, 2019
Other Dates For This Event:
- Tuesday, 03 December, 2019
- Wednesday, 04 December, 2019
- Thursday, 05 December, 2019
- Friday, 06 December, 2019
- Saturday, 07 December, 2019
Contact:Anne Geary
Phone: 2036556633
Cost:Free
