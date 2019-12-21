Event calendar brought to you by

December Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT

The Geary Gallery

576 Boston Post Road
 Darien, 06820
USA

This December, the Geary Gallery of Darien presents three talented artists: German-American abstract artist Katrin Waite, and two new craft artists, Rebecca Dunn and Ken Beerbohm. Just in time for holiday gift-giving, their unique artwork will make the perfect gift!

Their exhibit runs December 3 – 24. All are welcome and admission is free. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com

Saturday, 21 December, 2019

Anne Geary

Phone: 2036556633
