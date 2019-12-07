Holiday Decor Fundraiser & Pet Boutique

One weekend only!

Stratford Animal Rescue Society (STARS) will be hosting a Holiday Fundraiser on December 7 & 8th from 9am-5pm both days.

We are selling wreaths, kissing balls, cemetery pieces & evergreen roping for all your holiday decorating needs. We will also have our Pet Boutique for all your Holiday shopping needs for people and pets!

AND there will be selfie's with Santa on both days from 11am-3pm.