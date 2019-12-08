Selfies With Santa for People & Pets
One weekend only!
Stratford Animal Rescue Society (STARS) will be hosting a Holiday Fundraiser from 9am-5pm both days.
Selfie's with Santa will be available at 11am-3pm both days.
Sunday, 08 December, 2019
Contact:Aimee Sprogis
Phone: 203-385-4068
Categories:
