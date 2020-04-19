Stamford Small Business Expo
Stamford Town Center
Stamford, CT 06901
Website: Click to Visit
HISTORY:
The Small Business Saturday Pop-Up Shop was implemented to give small business owners and local buyers a chance to connect and support each other. Small Business Saturday's enables shoppers to make a big impact in their neighborhoods by supporting a local small business.
EVENT:
Small Business Saturday Pop Up Shop is the last Saturday of every month set aside to support small businesses across the entire state. Come celebrate the thriving small businesses in Stamford, CT and Fairfield County. Small businesses are the backbone of the community and support is essential. Innovations, products, and displays will be on hand. In a nutshell "Stay Local, Shop Local, and Support Local" companies and entrepreneurs.
Free Tickets & Vendor Info -> https://www.eventbrite.com/e/small-business-pop-up-shop-tickets-75056157989
Sunday, 19 April, 2020
Other Dates For This Event:
- Saturday, 25 January, 2020
- Wednesday, 19 February, 2020
- Thursday, 19 March, 2020
- Sunday, 19 April, 2020
- Tuesday, 19 May, 2020
Contact:Michael Calloway
Phone: 803-370-2634
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:FREE
RSVP:No Attendence Limit
0 of Unlimited Spaces Requested
RSVP For This Event By 04/19/2020
