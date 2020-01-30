Event calendar brought to you by

'Beatrix Farrand: American Landscapes' Documentary Film Screening

Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens

151 Brookdale Road
 Stamford, CT 06903

Phone: 203-322-6971
Website: Click to Visit

Join us for a special screening of the new documentary, “Beatrix Farrand’s American Landscapes”. Produced by the Beatrix Farrand Garden Association and directed by Stephen Ives, the film follows award-winning public garden designer Lynden B. Miller as she sets off to explore the remarkable life and career of America’s first female landscape architect—Beatrix Farrand.

Farrand was responsible for some of the most celebrated gardens in the United States and helped create a distinctive American voice in landscape architecture. Although she created gardens for the rich and powerful, including John D. Rockefeller, Jr., J.P. Morgan, and President Woodrow Wilson, she also was an early advocate for the value of public gardens and believed strongly in the power of the natural world to make people’s lives better.

Through the documentary, Miller journeys to iconic Farrand gardens, engaging designers, scholars and horticulturists in a spirited dialogue about the meaning and importance of this ground-breaking early 20th-century woman. Lynden Miller’s experience as New York City’s most prominent public garden designer is woven into a wide-ranging biography of Farrand’s life and times.

This program is FREE admission, however space is limited, so please sign up here to reserve your spot!

Thursday, 30 January, 2020

