DeFENCEless Gardening in Deer Country

Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens

151 Brookdale Road
 Stamford, CT 06903

Have you lost your shrubs to the deer? Have critters dug up your flower bulbs? Have you given up on having an attractive garden? Join Master Gardener, Alison Wachstein for this informative presentation on how you can win the battle against your garden’s furry friends. Alison will discuss deer habits, deer “resistant” plants and deer “candy” plants to avoid (or protect), coping strategies, as well as displaying some delightful garden photography.

Certified Master Gardener, Alison Wachstein has been gardening and dealing with the deer population in CT for over 35 Years. She’s also a Certified Professional Photographer and Master Photographer Craftsman and 2015 and 2016-17 CT Professional Photographers Association Master Photographer of the year.

Tuesday, 07 April, 2020

Jane Von Trapp

$5 for members, $15 for non-members

