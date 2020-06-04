Native Plants with a Twist!

Native plants just got a bit more interesting! Come join us for a special lecture on unique natives with Adam Wheeler of Broken Arrow Nursery.

Adam is a past recipient of the Young Nursery Professional Award from the New England Nursery Association and is the current Vice President of the North American Maple Society. He loves to share his passion for plants through photography and educational outreach. As a result, he lectures widely on a variety of subjects and is also an adjunct lecturer at Naugatuck Valley Community College and the Berkshire Botanical Garden.

Admission is $15 for Bartlett members and $25 for non-members. Click here to sign up!