Play With Your Food Lunchtime-Catered Playreadings
Popular lunchtime playreading series Play With Your Food opens the door
to its 2020 season on January 22 & 23 at Greenwich Arts Council (299
Greenwich Avenue). A delicious lunch catered by Meli Melo begins at 12 noon
followed by three irresistible one-act plays read by professional actors, many
of whom hail from Broadway, film and television. The performance concludes with
a talkback with the cast and Artistic Director.
January plays in Greenwich include Nudity Rider by Hamish
Linklater and The Adventures of… by Kathleen Warnock. All coffee donated
by Starbucks! All performances: 12 pm – 1:30 pm. Limited tickets available. 4-month series - $200 ($50 per show);
Individual tickets - $54. For 2020 Season Calendar and to purchase tickets:
JIBProductions.org or call the Box Office: 203.293.8729.
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020
Contact:Diana Muller
Phone: 203.293.8729
Cost:$54
