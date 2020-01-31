Event calendar brought to you by

January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery

Geary Gallery

576 Boston Post Road
 Darien, CT 06820
US

This January, Geary Gallery of Darien presents “Abstract Gazing,” featuring the contemplative paintings of Westport artist, Kelley Schutte. Her exhibit runs January 2 – 31 at the Geary Gallery, located at 576 Boston Post Road in Darien. All are welcome and admission is free. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. https://www.gearygallery.com/?exhibitions=kelley-schutte-abstract-gazing

Friday, 31 January, 2020

Other Dates For This Event:

View Series Overview

Contact:

Anne Geary

Phone: 2036556633
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.