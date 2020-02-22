Happy Birthday, Beethoven
Palace Theatre
Stamford, CT 06901
Website: Click to Visit
Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 7:30pm
Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 3pm
Join us as we toast Beethoven on his 250th Birthday. Still the most celebrated composer, ever!
Michael Stern, Music Director Designate
Pamela Frank, violin
Program:
Beethoven Overture to Coriolan
Beethoven Violin Concerto
Beethoven Symphony No. 7
Learn more: Your ticket includes a FREE Behind the Baton talk one hour pre-concert with our conductor!
Just for kids: Your ticket includes FREE interactive MusiKids program on Sundays at 2pm for kids ages 5-12.
Tickets start at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday!
Stamford’s Palace Theatre
61 Atlantic Street, Stamford Ct. 06901.
Call for best seats! 203.325.4466 or go to www.stamfordsymphony.org
* * * * The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County. It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives. The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.
Saturday, 22 February, 2020
Contact:marketing
Phone: 2033251407
Cost:Tickets start at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday
