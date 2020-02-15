Love Letters-A Play by AR Gurney

On Saturday, February 15 at 7:00pm, the Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Bridgeport will present Love Letters, the A.R. Gurney play which tells the story of a 50 year correspondence between Melissa Garner and her childhood friend turned love interest turned trusted confidant Andrew Makepeace Ladd III. Telling the story of the characters’ struggles and triumphs through their written correspondence, Love Letters is both beautifully simple and simply beautiful.



“As usual with Gurney, the language is wry, witty and balanced with reflexive sadness...” Charles Isherwood, NY Times. Please plan to join us for this beautiful story of friendship, performed by Ellen Hardy and Peter Morse.



A suggested donation of $12 will be greatly appreciated.



Saturday February 15

7:00pm

275 Huntington Road Stratford, CT 06614