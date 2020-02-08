'Sylvia' at MTC!

MTC MainStage brings Sylvia, a modern romantic comedy about a marriage and a dog, to Fairfield County.

NORWALK, CT – Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre company currently in its 33rd Season, starts the new year off with Sylvia, by A.R. Gurney. Sylvia is a smart, playful, and occasionally gritty comedy about two “empty-nesters” who meet a dog that quickly becomes a bone of contention between them and tests their marriage to a hilarious and touching degree. Sylvia will run February 7th-23rd with performances on Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 4pm and 8pm and Sundays at 2pm.

Sylvia introduces us to the characters of Greg and Kate, who have entered the empty-nest time in life and have moved to Manhattan after 20 years in the suburbs. Greg is struggling with being dissatisfied with his job while Kate is excited about her new teaching opportunities and new found freedom. However, life has a way of giving you what you think you don’t want and that’s when Greg finds Sylvia, a street-smart lab/poodle mix, and brings her home only to promptly become a wedge in Greg and Kate’s marriage. Sylvia, while a comedy,has touching moments about relationships, nature, and growing older.