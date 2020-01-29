St. Aloysius School Morning Meet & Greet
Come see SAS in action! Wednesday, January 29 is our Admissions Morning Meet and Greet Session and an opportunity to learn about our strong academics and nurturing environment. To register, contact Mrs. Marybeth Nisco, Head of Admissions at 203-966-0786, or email admissions@sasncct.org.
Wednesday, 29 January, 2020
Contact:Marybeth Nisco
Phone: 203-9660786
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:FREE
RSVP:No Attendence Limit
0 of Unlimited Spaces Requested
RSVP For This Event By 01/28/2020
