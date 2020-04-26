14th Annual ARI of Connecticut, Inc. The 14th Annual Walk for Independence

The 14th Annual Walk for Independence will take place on Sunday, April 26th at Cove Island Park, Stamford beginning at 10am and will include fun filled activities, a warm up, light lunch and a three mile walk. The Walk benefits ARI programs supporting nearly 150 people with developmental disabilities enabling them to achieve their fullest potential at home, at work and in the community. Registration is free; however, we ask participants to donate/raise at least $50 to receive a tee shirt. Sponsorship opportunities are available from $150 to $2,500. For more info or to become a sponsor visit arict.org or email gasparinog@arict.org.