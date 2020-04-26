14th Annual ARI of Connecticut, Inc. The 14th Annual Walk for Independence
The 14th Annual Walk for Independence will take place on Sunday, April 26th at Cove Island Park, Stamford beginning at 10am and will include fun filled activities, a warm up, light lunch and a three mile walk. The Walk benefits ARI programs supporting nearly 150 people with developmental disabilities enabling them to achieve their fullest potential at home, at work and in the community. Registration is free; however, we ask participants to donate/raise at least $50 to receive a tee shirt. Sponsorship opportunities are available from $150 to $2,500. For more info or to become a sponsor visit arict.org or email gasparinog@arict.org.
Sunday, 26 April, 2020
Contact:Gerard Gasparino
Phone: 203-324-9258 ext. 3023
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free, $50 for a Tee Shirt
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.