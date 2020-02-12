Play With Your Food Lunchtime-Catered Playreadings
February is all about love at Play With Your Food, Fairfield County’s popular lunchtime theater series! Join us at 12 noon on February 12 & 13, at the Greenwich Arts Council (299 Greenwich Avenue) for a delicious lunch--catered by Garelick & Herbs--followed by three irresistible one-act plays by Pulitzer prize-winning playwrights and a talkback with the professional cast of actors. Expect to walk out the door at 1:30 pm thinking about these plays the rest of the day! Visit www.jibproductions.org or call 203.293.8729 for tickets.
Wednesday, 12 February, 2020
Contact:Diana Muller
Phone: 203.293.8729
Cost:$54
