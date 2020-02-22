Join us for a MURDER MYSTERY NIGHT entitled “Mad About Murder”. At Happy Hills the patients are dying to get out. Make sure you’re not one of them. Characters include mobsters, doctors, nurses, visitors and patients. Lots of fun is guaranteed!

Presented by Rallye For Pancreatic Cancer* DATE: Saturday, February 22, 2020 TIME: 7:00pm to 10:00pm PLACE: St. Ann Club 16 Hendrick’s Avenue, Norwalk, CT Dinner and Cash Bar (4 course family style Roast Beef dinner) Silent Auction, Raffles and Prizes $55.00 per person

Buy tickets online: Go to our web site at http://rallyeforpancreaticcancer.org/ and click the button that says "Click Here To Buy Murder Mystery Tickets". You may also call: 203-853-3373 or email pcresearch17@gmail.com to purchase tickets.

Throughout the evening, professional actors will present scenes containing clues and mingle with guests to answer questions. Attendees at each table will evaluate the evidence and collaborate to identify the “killer.” At the conclusion, theater troupe Partners in Crime, which is producing “Mad About Murder,” will reveal the answer and announce the group with the correct solution.

Proceeds from the event help support a landmark Early Detection Research Study for Pancreatic Cancer spearheaded by Dr. Richard Frank, Director of Clinical Cancer Research at the WCHN Biomedical Research Institute in Danbury and Norwalk Hospital’s Whittingham Cancer Center. Pancreatic cancer is the only cancer without an early screening method for detection.

The benefit evening is chaired by Mark and Pauline Schlegel (and it happens to be Mark's birthday!). The committee also organizes an annual event at Calf Pasture Beach featuring hundreds of imported, custom and classic cars plus live entertainment. During the past three years, Rallye for Pancreatic Cancer efforts have raised $100,000 for Dr. Frank’s research project.

*Rallye for Pancreatic Cancer is a 501c-3 non-profit

norwalkplus.com