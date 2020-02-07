February Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT
This February, the Geary Gallery of Darien is proud to present, “Reflections of Sea & Sky,” featuring the unique and meditative mixed media of Darien artist, Vicki French Smith. Her exhibit runs February 1 - 29 at the Geary Gallery, located at 576 Boston Post Road in Darien. All are welcome and admission is free. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
Friday, 07 February, 2020
Other Dates For This Event:
- Tuesday, 04 February, 2020
- Wednesday, 05 February, 2020
- Thursday, 06 February, 2020
- Friday, 07 February, 2020
- Saturday, 08 February, 2020
Contact:Anne Geary
Phone: 2036556633
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.