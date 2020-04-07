Spring Luncheon to Benefit Planned Parenthood of Southern New England
Stamford Marriott Hotel and Spa
243 Tresser Blvd
Stamford, CT 06901
Join us to support Planned Parenthood of Southern New England, which provides essential reproductive health care to more than 78,000 people a year. The event will honor longtime volunteer Kay Maxwell and feature remarks from Brittany Packnett Cunningham, cited by President Barack Obama as a leader whose “voice is going to be making a difference for years to come.” Brittany is an acclaimed podcaster, author, activist, NBC News/MSNBC contributor and a leader at the intersection of culture and justice.
Tickets are now available! Register online at ppsne.org/Luncheon or contact Special.Events@ppsne.org or 203.752.2813 for more information.
Tuesday, 07 April, 2020
Contact:Planned Parenthood of Southern New England
Phone: 203-752-2813
