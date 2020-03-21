Concert: Princeton University Footnotes

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum in collaboration with the Princeton Alumni Association of Fairfield County will feature an a cappella concert by the Princeton University Footnotes. This past year, the Footnotes have performed internationally from London to Frankfurt, and nationally from New York to Nashville, including opening for Tim McGraw at the Beacon Theater in NYC June of 2019. The Footnotes’ original song from this album, “All I Ask for Is You,” was chosen to be on Varsity Vocals’ Best of Collegiate A Cappella 2020 Album.