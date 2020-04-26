'The Artistry of Afternoon Tea: Rituals, Etiquette, Food and Fashion' by Ellen Easton

Ellen Easton, author and leader in the lifestyle industry, is a renowned authority on the art of Afternoon Tea. On Sunday, April 26, 2020, 2-4 p.m., the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will feature Ms. Easton for an illustrated talk, demo, and book signing titled, The Artistry of Afternoon Tea: Rituals, Etiquette, Food and Fashion, sponsored by Bulova.com and whatscookingamerica.com. Ms. Easton is a consultant to the hospitality, food, retail and special event industries whose clients have included The Waldorf Astoria and Plaza hotels and Bergdorf Goodman. Please RSVP by Apr. 23, 2020