About Women
Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum
295 West Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
Website: Click to Visit
As women are finding their voices and making an impact throughout the professional world, the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum in collaboration with Silvermine Arts Center will celebrate women’s artistic contributions by opening a new exhibition titled, About Women curated by Silvermine Gallery Director Roger Mudre. On view with guided tour admission.
Thursday, 02 April, 2020
Other Dates For This Event:
- Thursday, 02 April, 2020
- Friday, 03 April, 2020
- Saturday, 04 April, 2020
- Sunday, 05 April, 2020
- Wednesday, 08 April, 2020
Contact:Charles Hill
Phone: 2038389799
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:As per tour admission
Categories:
