Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum
295 West Ave
Norwalk, CT
06850
Website:
Click to Visit
As women are finding their voices and making an impact throughout the professional world, the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum in collaboration with Silvermine Arts Center will celebrate women’s artistic contributions by opening a new exhibition titled, About Women curated by Silvermine Gallery Director Roger Mudre . On view with guided tour admission.
Wednesday, 27 May, 2020
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Thursday, 21 May, 2020
Friday, 22 May, 2020
Saturday, 23 May, 2020
Sunday, 24 May, 2020
Wednesday, 27 May, 2020 View Series Overview
Contact:
Charles Hill
Phone: 2038389799
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
