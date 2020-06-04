Event calendar brought to you by

About Women

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum

295 West Ave
 Norwalk, CT 06850

Website: Click to Visit

As women are finding their voices and making an impact throughout the professional world, the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum in collaboration with Silvermine Arts Center will celebrate women’s artistic contributions by opening a new exhibition titled, About Women curated by Silvermine Gallery Director Roger Mudre. On view with guided tour admission.

Thursday, 04 June, 2020

Other Dates For This Event:

View Series Overview

Contact:

Charles Hill

Phone: 2038389799
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

As per tour admission

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.