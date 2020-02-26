Seed Starting with Director of Horticulture, Lisa Beebe
Learn how to grow your own plants from seed. Come to the Greenhouse and learn the basics of starting seeds at home. This hands-on workshop will review planting schedules, germinating techniques and which seeds should go directly into the garden. You will walk away with a plethora of information and a few little treasures to grow on your own.
Registration required.
For more information and to register, please visit the event page:
https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/event/seed-starting-with-director-of-horticulture-lisa-beebe/
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020
Contact:Melanie Peterson
Phone: 203-869-9242
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:20.00-30.00
