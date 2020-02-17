CAMP Presidents Day Party!
Here Ye Here Ye! Come celebrate Washington and Lincoln's birthday as we create a presidential piggy bank craft!
Who is this event for?
Presidential Pals of all ages
Why should I come?
To celebrate Life, Liberty and the pursuit of CAMPiness!
How long will it take?
About 45 minutes.
Monday, 17 February, 2020
Contact:Carlyn Thompson
Phone: (203) 490-6466
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$20
Categories:
