CAMP Presidents Day Party!

CAMP at The SoNo Collection

100 N Water St
# 3850
 Norwalk, CT 06854
USA

Here Ye Here Ye! Come celebrate Washington and Lincoln's birthday as we create a presidential piggy bank craft!

Who is this event for?

Presidential Pals of all ages

Why should I come?

To celebrate Life, Liberty and the pursuit of CAMPiness!

How long will it take?

About 45 minutes.

Monday, 17 February, 2020

Contact:

Carlyn Thompson

Phone: (203) 490-6466
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

