Special Education Transition Program Panel at the Stamford JCC
The Stamford JCC Special Needs/Inclusion Department is hosting a forum for parents “Special Education Forum: Exploring Transition Programs for College & Career Paths” on March 4th 7:00 p.m. at the Stamford JCC, located at 1035 Newfield Avenue in Stamford, CT. Parents will learn about postsecondary transition programs for students with special needs. This event is free and open to the public.
To register, please contact Rachel Berliner, Public Relations Assistant at Law Office of Lawrence Berliner at rachel@berlinerspecialedlaw.com or (203)-255-0582.
Panel speakers:
Lawrence Berliner, CT special education law attorney, Westport, CT
Franklin Learning Institute (part of Franklin Academy, East Haddam, CT):
Kinsley Rausch Sanders, Dean of Transitional Services
Jennifer Dziekan, College Transition Advisor
Westport College Prep, Wilton, CT:
Lauren McBeth, Executive Director
Dr. Dawn Matera, Co-Founder
Winston Transitions (part of Winston Preparatory Schools, New York City):
John Civita, Head of School
Lauren Kellner, Admissions Director
Wednesday, 04 March, 2020
Contact:Rachel Berliner
Phone: (203)-255-0582
Cost:Free
