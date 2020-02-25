Event calendar brought to you by

CAMP Mardi Gras Masks!

CAMP at The SoNo Collection

100 N Water St
# 3850
 Norwalk, CT 06854
USA

Grab your beads and get ready to march as we make custom masks fit for a KING!

Who is this event for?

Mardi Gras maniacs ages 2+

Why should I come?

How long will it take?

About 45 minutes.

Tuesday, 25 February, 2020

Contact:

Carlyn Thompson

Phone: 2034906466
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

