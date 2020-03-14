Friendly Feud All ages
THIS EVENT IS NOT MEANT TO BE AGE SPECIFIC OR GENDER BALANCED. Enjoy a fun event, meet others and try to guess the top survey answers!"
Coming Alone?
No problem! Part of the fun is meeting new people. We will put you on a team with other Feud Fans Fans!
How it works
We will have 4-6 teams and approximately 5 rounds. Work with your team-mates to get the most #1 answers to the survey questions and you are eligible to win some great prizes at the end of the event.
Saturday, 14 March, 2020
Contact:Jay Rosensweig
Phone: 05169089638
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$20
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.