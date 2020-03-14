Tweet Speed Dating Stamford Ages 30s & 40's

Northern Lights (Mariott) Northern Lights (Mariott)

243 Tresser Blvd

Stamford , CT 06901

USA

Ages 30s & 40’s

Up to 15 dates in one night! Over 72 married couples since we started in 2003.. Proof of age required. Meet new people every 5 minutes.

