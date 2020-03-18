Since 1967, McCue Gardens has been growing an impressive selection of perennials and wildflowers. A much sought-after vendor at our annual May Gardeners Market, McCue Gardens currently supplies perennials and wildflowers to a limited number of Nurseries throughout New England.

Perennial expert Bruce McCue will teach us about some new and interesting plants for your perennial and native garden.

Bruce will bring some varieties for sale if Mother Nature allows.

For more information and to register, please visit the event page:

https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/event/bruce-mccue-new-perennial-varieties-for-shade-sun/