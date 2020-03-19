Event calendar brought to you by

Paint Night with Margery Scotti

Greenwich Botanical Center

130 Bible Street
 Cos Cob, CT 06807

New Date is March 19th. February 19 program is now scheduled for March 19.

Back by popular demand!

Join us at the GBC for a fun night of socializing while Margery leads you step-by-step towards your own masterpiece.

Pre-registration required.

For tickets and more information, please visit the event page: 

https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/event/paint-night-with-margery/2020-03-19/

Thursday, 19 March, 2020

Contact:

Lisa Carmona

Phone: 203-869-9242
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

40.00-55.00

