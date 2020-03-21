Want to detox in the spring for stronger digestion, more energy and glowing skin?

Learn to cleanse and reset the Ayurvedic way! In this workshop with Ruchi Shah you will make ghee and kitchari, both staples in the Ayurvedic diet. Ghee is known as the golden elixir and a superfood in Ayurveda. Kitchari is a rice and lentil dish that is healing and gentle on the digestive system to help balance the body. After making ghee and kitchari we will enjoy a meal together and you will also have your own jar of ghee to bring home.

For tickets and more information, please visit the event page:

https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/event/ghee-and-kitchari-making-workshop-ayurvedic-cooking-with-ruchi-shah/