March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT

This March, the Geary Gallery of Darien is proud to present “Light & Color in Our World,” featuring the mesmerizing paintings of Rowayton, CT artist, Betty Ball. Her exhibit runs March 3 - 31. All are welcome and admission is free. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and located at 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. For more details, call (203) 655-6633 or visit our website: https://www.gearygallery.com/?exhibitions=betty-ball-light-color-in-our-world