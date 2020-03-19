Stepping Stones Museum’s “Ask A Professional” Series With Sean F. Flynn, CCPS, Financial Advisor, Essex Financial

Stepping Stones Museum for Children and Essex Financial – The Southport Group have teamed together to offer a free financial planning seminar on Thursday, March 19 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm.

Open to parents and family members, Kids “Grow” Up So Fast…So Do Tuitions: How to Plan the Smart Way!will focus on providing financial advice to support parents in achieving their financial goals with confidence.

“We are very excited to offer this talk,” explained Stepping Stones Museum’s Director, Individual Giving and Special Events, Laura Downing, “big life events like babies and sending kids to college require big changes to your financial plan.” Attending this seminar is the first step to making a plan for the future.

With more than 15 years of experience in the industry, Sean F. Flynn has earned a reputation on guiding clients to achieve peace of mind on their financial journey. Having achieved his CCPS (Certified College Planning Specialist) designation, Flynn works with clients to build a portfolio designed to support them as they transition through life stages, from paying for children's college expenses to maximizing financial opportunities as an empty-nester, as well as guiding clients through sudden family changes.

During his talk, Flynn will discuss key financial planning topics including the importance of investing early as well as effective strategies parents can follow to not only to pay for a child’s education; but just as importantly, doing so and still being able to retire at the time and in the lifestyle for which they have prepared.

For more information or to register, contact Brenda Smith at 203-899-0606, ext. 258. Free childcare provided for children 18 month and older with registration by Tuesday, March 17th. Stepping Stones for Children is located at Matthews Park, 303 West Avenue, Norwalk.