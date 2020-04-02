Join us in the greenhouse to make your own special succulent garden, all while sharing some laughs with friends old and new. GBC’s Director of Horticulture, Lisa Beebe will walk you through the steps to create your own terrarium.

No experience necessary, lite bites and beverage included or bring your own.

GNO Succulent Plant Night

For tickets and more information, please visit the event page:

https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/event/girls-night-out-create-your-own-succulent-garden/