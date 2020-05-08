St Joseph High School - Admissions Info Session
Prospective students and parents are welcome to visit St Joseph High School on Friday, May 8 from 7:30am-8:30am for an Admissions Info Session.
Families can learn about the high school search and admission process, take a tour of St Joes, and meet some of our student ambassadors!
Register today at sjcadets.org/visit
Friday, 08 May, 2020
Contact:Linda Lucy
Phone: 203-378-9378 x455
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:FREE
