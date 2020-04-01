Tweet St Joseph High School - Spring Open House!

St Joseph High School 2320 Huntington Turnpike

Trumbull , CT 06611

USA

Start your high school search at St Joes! Our Spring Open House is open to students in grades 5-8, high school transfer students, and parents. This year's event will even feature formal academic presentations, tours, and the opportunity to meet one-on-one with our faculty and students. Don't miss this event! Register today at sjcadets.org/visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.