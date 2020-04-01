St Joseph High School - Spring Open House!
Start your high school search at St Joes!
Our Spring Open House is open to students in grades 5-8, high school transfer students, and parents. This year's event will even feature formal academic presentations, tours, and the opportunity to meet one-on-one with our faculty and students. Don't miss this event!
Register today at sjcadets.org/visit
Wednesday, 01 April, 2020
Contact:Linda Lucy
Phone: 203-378-9378 x455
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:FREE
