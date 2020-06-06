Event calendar brought to you by

Your First Mud Run at Stamford

Italian Center of Stamford

1620 Newfield Ave
 Stamford, CT 06905

Website: Click to Visit

Your First Mud Run is the ONLY mud run in the country designed so both parents and kids can run together. Our courses are 1.5 - 2 miles and include 8 - 12 obstacles that are designed for adults and kids. If you ever thought about doing a mud run, ours is the perfect "first timer" event! Anyone 5 years old and up can participate in the fun! We are the largest "family friendly" and "first timer" Mud Run in the country!

Saturday, 06 June, 2020

Contact:

Brad Vaccaro

Phone: 833-773-3328
Website: Click to Visit

